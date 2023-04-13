76.1 F
Thursday, April 13, 2023
News

City of Clarksville announces Franklin Street Parking Garage to be closed this weekend

News Staff
By News Staff
Closed

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The Franklin Street Parking Garage beneath the Clarksville Transit System Bus Transfer Station will be closed to the public this weekend, beginning Friday, April 14th, 2023.

In addition, CTS bus traffic on Saturday, April 15th, while running to the 200 Legion Street transfer station on time, will not enter the transfer station parking deck. Instead, City buses will park on the street approaching the deck, said CTS Director Michael Ringgenberg.


These measures are to accommodate weekend structural evaluations that are to be conducted within the Franklin Street Parking Garage, according to City Projects Manager John Hilborn and Parking Commission Director Michael Palmore.

All private vehicles should be removed from the Franklin Street Parking Garage prior to Friday morning.

News Staff
