Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for April 13th-17th, 2023

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – Rain is in the Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast this weekend. It is currently partly sunny in Clarksville with the high expected to reach 78 degrees. The wind is 5 to 10 mph out of the Southwest. This afternoon, after 3:00pm, there is a 20 percent chance of showers.

The chance for rain continues tonight until 8:00pm. Later, there is a slight chance for showers after 2:00am. It will be mostly cloudy with a low near 56 degrees. The wind will be from the East Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.


There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday after 1:00pm. The chance of showers is 50 percent. Rain amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected however higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms. It will be partly sunny with a high of 75 degrees.

Showers move out of the area Friday night. It will be partly cloudy with a low of around 56 degrees.

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with a high climbing to 82 degrees. The wind picks up to 5 to 15 mph out of the South-Southwest with gusts up to 20 mph. There is a 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1:00pm.

Saturday night it will be mostly cloudy with a low of 56 degrees. There will be a South Southwest wind between 10 to 15 mph. There is an 80 percent chance of rain and a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms after 1:00am.

A 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms is in the Clarksville weather forecast for Sunday before 7:00am. It will be partly sunny with a high of 64 degrees. It will be windy with a west wind of 15 mph that could gust as high as 30 mph.


Mostly clear skies with a low of 43 degrees are expected for Sunday night. It continues to be windy with a 10 to 15 mph West wind. Gusts could be as high as 20 mph.

Come Monday morning, It will be sunny with a high near 67 degrees. There will be a West wind of 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

