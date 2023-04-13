Nashville Sounds defeats Norfolk Tides, 5-2

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (8-4) grabbed their third straight win, taking down the Norfolk Tides 5-2 on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Blake Perkins led the way both offensively and defensively, picking up two hits and throwing out two Tides on the basepaths. Keston Hiura added a two-run homer to back yet another superb bullpen effort.

The potential was there for a rocky start for Nashville. After the first two Tides reached via walk and a two-error play to start the game, Skye Bolt fired a 288-foot strike to Alex Jackson to cut down a run.

The Sounds quickly loaded the bases in the bottom of the first, grabbing a run on Abraham Toro’s groundout to take an early lead. After Alex Jackson threw out Hudson Haskin at second to end the second frame, starter Pedro Fernandez ran into trouble, loading the bases with two walks and a single off the third base bag. Luis Contreras came on to limit the damage, but allowed two runs as Norfolk took a 2-1 lead.

But Nashville’s deficit was short-lived. Perkins led off the third with a single, then Hiura smashed a baseball 389 feet for a go-ahead home run to left to put the Sounds back on top, 3-2.

Nashville added insurance in the seventh as a Sal Frelick/Eddy Alvarez double steal forced a throwing error scoring Frelick. Alvarez promptly scored on a Jon Singleton single.

Perkins was very involved in right field, helping throw out Haskin at third base in the fourth inning and delivering a great throw to cut down Haskin again at second base to end the sixth. Perkins has three outfield assists this season, tied for the most in the International League.

On the mound, relievers Contreras (1-0), Cam Robinson, Bennett Sousa and Clayton Andrews (S, 1) combined for 7.0 scoreless innings.

Perkins had the Sounds’ sole multi-hit performance, going 2-for-4. Nashville put up eight total hits spread over six players.

The Sounds starter for game four of the six-game set is TBD. Right-hander Spenser Watkins (2-0, 2.70) is scheduled to start for the Tides. The first pitch is set for 6:35pm from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds are 5-1 through their first six games at First Horizon Park. It is their best start at home since starting 7-1 to begin the 2006 season.

Blake Perkins picked up two outfield assists tonight. The last Sounds outfielder to have two assists in a game was Joey Wiemer on September 10th, 2022.

The Nashville bullpen continues to be the best bullpen in the International League, lowering their ERA to 2.16 (66.2 IP/16 ER).

Bennett Sousa tossed one scoreless inning in his Nashville debut (H, 2 K). His previous appearance came at First Horizon Park as a Louisville Bat on April 1.

