APSU College of Arts, Letters establishes inaugural Student Leadership Award

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Arts and Letters is recognizing outstanding undergraduate student leaders with a new award.

Six students, one representing each department in the college, will receive the inaugural Student Leadership Award during a ceremony on Wednesday, April 19th at 5:30pm at Heydel Hall, located inside Austin Peay State University’s Art + Design Building.

The students were selected by their departments based on leadership and support to others in and out of the classroom.

Students were notified in-person by a faculty member with a letter from Dr. Buzz Hoon, dean of the APSU College of Arts and Letters, congratulating them on their achievement.

“We believe this award will motivate students to excel in their academic pursuits, encouraging them to take on leadership roles and contribute positively to their respective departments and the college,” Hoon said.

The 2023 College of Arts and Letters Student Leadership Award recipients are:

Rheanne Bouchard, APSU Department of Art+ Design

Bailey Gower, APSU Department of Communication

Alexander Copenhaver-Pounds, APSU Department of History & Philosophy

Ashley Mathieson, APSU Department of Languages & Literature

Ciara Simmons, APSU Department of Music

Justin “JJ” Gibson, APSU Department of Theatre & Dance

Overall, the Student Leadership Award allows the Austin Peay State University College of Arts and Letters to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of its students and encourage them to continue to strive for excellence in their academic and personal endeavors.

The college looks forward to continuing this award each academic year.