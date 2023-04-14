Austin Peay State University’s Plant the Campus Red to be held April 20th

Clarksville, TN – Plant the Campus Red has brought volunteers from Austin Peay State University (APSU) together to brighten up the grounds since 1999, and the general public is invited to participate during this year’s event on April 20th at 1:30pm in the Morgan University Center Plaza.

Volunteers will plant flowers, trees, and shrubs in landscaping beds across campus with assistance from the Montgomery County master gardeners and Austin Peay State University landscaping staff. Signups are available online at www.apsu.edu/ces/plantcampus.php.

Attendees will plant in small groups across campus from 2:00pm-4:00pm after meeting up for registration in the MUC Plaza. Visitor parking information is available at www.apsu.edu/map/pdf/parking-map.pdf.

Plant the Campus Red fills part of the requirements for the University’s designation as a Tree Campus USA through the Arbor Day Foundation. Any trees planted throughout the day will contribute to the campus arboretum.

Since volunteers will be spending the afternoon digging through the dirt and working outdoors, sunscreen and gloves are recommended.

For more information, contact Alexandra Wills, director of Austin Peay State University Community Engagement and Sustainability, at 931.221.6591 or willsa@apsu.edu.