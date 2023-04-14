Leadership Clarksville announces Yolonda Williams as New Executive Director

Clarksville, TN – Leadership Clarksville is proud to announce its new Executive Director, Yolonda M. Williams. When Yolonda applied for membership in the Leadership Clarksville class of 2023, she had no idea she would soon be the organization’s new leader.

Williams is one of 37 people selected for the current class. As her time as a participant in the program comes to an end, Williams will become the organization’s third Executive Director.

Williams says she is “inspired by the mission of Leadership Clarksville, which is building channels of communication between leaders, connecting those leaders to community issues, while equipping participants with insights.”

A veteran with 25 years of service in the United States Army, Williams is enrolled in Austin Peay State University’s Organizational Leadership program. She most recently worked as the National Commander of Women Veterans of America. She is also President of the Clarksville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and a recent graduate of Leadership Middle Tennessee and the Clarksville Citizens Police Academy.

“I am excited to forge a relationship with our robust alumni and program sponsors. Encouraging more of our diverse community leaders to come to learn, create, and collaborate with us allows this organization to use our history to propel our community forward. I can’t wait to get started and help this community be the change we all want to see. Together, we can “Be the Bridge” says Williams.

About Leadership Clarksville

Leadership Clarksville was founded in 1987 as an independent executive leadership program to give community leaders a three-dimensional view of the Clarksville-Montgomery County, Tennessee community.

For more information about Leadership Clarksville, visit leadershipclarksville.com