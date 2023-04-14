Rematch on tap in Saturday’s APSU Red & Black Spring Football Game

Clarksville, TN – It’s spring football time in Stacheville. The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team plays its annual Red & Black Spring Game, presented by ECHO Power Engineering on, Saturday at 9:30am at Fortera Stadium. The Red & Black Game is free for all of Stacheville to attend.

APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison and ASPU President Dr. Michael Licari drafted their teams Friday morning, with Harrison leading the Red Team and Licari at the helm of the Black Team. Harrison is looking to make it back-to-back wins over Licari in the spring game after winning on a Maddux Trujillo walk-off field goal at Fort Campbell’s Fryar Stadium.

Saturday’s game will feature four 15-minute quarters with a running clock, except during the final two minutes of the second and fourth quarters. If the game is tied at the end of regulation, overtime will be a field goal kick-off between the Red and Black Teams. Each team also will be able to add points during the 10-minute halftime when the celebrity coaching staffs compete in a number of challenges.

Quarterback Mike DiLiello and linebacker Sam Howard will serve as team captains for Harrison’s Red Team while offensive lineman Chandler Kirton and defensive back Cedarius Doss will captain Licari’s Black Team. Full rosters for the Red & Black Spring Game are linked at the top of this release. The defensive line and long snapper Ethan Myers will wear white jerseys and play both ways in tomorrow’s game.

The Fortera Stadium concession stands will be open for fans at tomorrow’s Red & Black Game, in addition, Kelly’s Big Burger and Kona Ice will have food trucks at the Joe and Cathi Maynard Athletic Complex to provide several dining options.

Fans can renew their football season tickets for the 2023 season or make a $25.00 first deposit on new season tickets at tomorrow’s game. All individuals that renew their season tickets or make a first deposit on new tickets before May 19th will receive an exclusive renewal gift. After May 19th, all seats will become available for those who made a first deposit during the renewal period and for new season ticket sales.

Fans can also renew their season tickets online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Following the Red & Black Spring Game, fans are invited to stick around for a number of other events happening on campus. Austin Peay State University’s baseball team hosts a 1:00pm ASUN Conference battle with Queens.

The APSU beach volleyball team takes on Jacksonville State at 10:00am before Senior Day Ceremonies and a 2:00pm match against Chattanooga.

Finally, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts the first round of the ASUN Conference Tournament when it plays a 3:00pm match against Queens.

For more offseason news and updates on Austin Peay State University football, follow along on Twitter and Instagram or be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com.