APSU Women’s Tennis downs Queens 4-0, advances in ASUN Championship

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team did not surrender a set in its 4-0 victory against Queens in the first round of the ASUN Conference Women’s Tennis Championship, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay State University (16-6) earned a postseason win for the fifth-straight full season, while Maria Sorbello Morrison became just the second head coach in program history to win in a conference championship match in their first season.

The APSU Govs claimed the doubles point after a pair of convincing wins from their No. 1 and No. 3 pairings. Jana Leder and Melody Hefti earned their team-best 15th win of the spring following a 6-1 victory from the top position, while Yu-Hua Cheng and Asia Fontana improved to 6-3 on the season following a 6-3 win. Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba had their No. 2 match go unfinished while leading, 5-4.

Leder wasted little time avenging a regular-season loss to Queens’ Katsiaryn Tuliakova, and defeated her 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles position, giving APSU a 2-0 lead. Leder’s win, her 16th of the season, also marked just the third time she has combined to allow three or fewer games in a match.

Following Leder’s victory, Fontana put the APSU Govs one point away from the win following her 6-2, 6-0 win from the No. 6 court which was her 13th win of the season.

Torrealba, Baranov, and Cheng all were in their deciding game when Hefti clinched Austin Peay’s first ASUN Championship victory from the No. 3 position. The win now ties the Second Team All-Conference and All-Freshman Team selection with Baranov for a team-best 17 singles wins.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team prepares for a quick turnaround, as they host Liberty in a noon, ASUN Quarterfinals match at the Governors Tennis Courts. The meeting will be the first between the fourth-seeded Govs and fifth-seeded Flames. See below for more information on tomorrow’s match.

Results vs. Queens

Doubles

Order of Finish: 1, 3*

Singles

Order of Finish: 1, 6, 3*

Quick Serves

Austin Peay State University hosts Liberty in a noon, Sunday match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Flames are APSU’s fourth first-time opponent this season. The Govs are 3-1 in such matches.

Freshmen Sophia Baranov and Melody Hefti lead APSU with 17 singles wins.

Hefti and Jana Leder lead APSU with 15 doubles wins this season.

Austin Peay State University earned its first postseason win as a member of the ASUN following a 4-0 victory against Queens, Saturday.

After Leder/Hefti and Cheng/Fontana claimed the doubles point for APSU, Leder, Hefti, and Fontana also won their singles matches to clinch the victory.

About the Liberty Flames

2023 Record: 16-8 (6-2 ASUN)

The Flames’ 2023 Season: Liberty tied with APSU with a 6-2 ASUN record. The Flames opened the season winning six of their first seven matches, but then split their next 10 matches following a 4-3 loss at Lipscomb, on March 18th. The Flames won five-straight ASUN matches from March 24-April 6, before dropping a 4-3 decision to Florida Gulf Coast in their regular season finale.

Liberty swept No. 13 Bellarmine, 4-0, Saturday in their First Round match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

2022 Record: 19-8 (6-3 ASUN)

2022 Season Result: The Flames’ 2022 season came to an end in the ASUN Championship finals after dropping a 4-2 decision to the No. 2 seed in Stetson.

Last Meeting against Liberty: N/A

