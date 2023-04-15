Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball finishes Govs Beach Bash with wins over Jacksonville State, Chattanooga

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball pushed its home winning streak to nine matches and wrapped up a perfect 8-0 season at home when it beat Jacksonville State, 5-0, and Chattanooga, 3-2, on the final day of the Govs Beach Bash, Saturday, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

Austin Peay State University (16-10) jumped on Jacksonville State (0-17-3) early with Mikayla Powell and Chloee McDaniel winning in two sets in the No. 2 pairing with a pair of 21-14 victories. Then it was a two-set win from Tegan Seyring and Erin Eisenhart on the No. 4 line that pushed the Governors advantage to 2-0.

Jamie Seward and Elizabeth Wheat clinched the match for Austin Peay State University with a two-set win in the No. 3 pairing, beating the Gamecocks 21-13 in the first set and 21-14 in the second.

With the match decided, Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead picked up a quick two-set win on the No.1 line, holding the JSU pairing to just 22 points in the match.

In the final match on the sand, Karli Graham and Tristin Smith handily won in two sets in the No. 5 pairing while holding Jacksonville State to just 20 total points.

In the second match of the afternoon, Chattanooga (13-12) took the 1-0 advantage when they knocked off Seyring and Eisenhart in the No. 4 pairing. But the Governors wasted no time evening the score when McDaniel and Powell won in two sets on the No. 2 line.

Bullington and Mead put the APSU Govs out front with a two-set win in the No. 1 pairing before Graham and Smith clinched the match with a three-set victory on the No. 5 line.

With the match decided, the Mocs beat Wheat and Seward in the No. 3 pairing but the APSU Govs held on for the 3-2 victory in the regular-season finale.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team now turns its attention toward its first ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship, April 20th-23rd, at North Florida’s Cooper Family Beach Volleyball Complex in Jacksonville, Florida.

Govs Beach Bash Day Two

Austin Peay 5, Jacksonville State 0

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Luci Wilkinson/Kylee Quigley (JSU) 21-12, 21-10

2. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell def. Isabelle Fuell/Gracie Danzinger (JSU) 21-14, 21-14

3. Jamie Seward/Elizabeth Wheat def. Brooklyn Schiffli/Carley Lynch (JSU) 21-13, 21-14

4. Tegan Seyring/Erin Eisenhart def. Kathryn Smith/Parker Phenicie (JSU) 21-10, 21-17

5. Karli Graham/Tristin Smith def. Jessica Dunn/Kiara Amigon (JSU) 21-6, 21-14

Order of Finish: 2, 4, 3, 1, 5

Austin Peay 3, Chattanooga 2

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Neva Clark/Joy Courtright (UTC) 21-16, 21-19

2. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell def. Grace Frigaard/McKenna Faychak (UTC) 21-17, 21-12

3. Madi Morris/Maddie Lecik (UTC) def. Jamie Seward/Elizabeth Wheat 21-19, 10-21, 18-16

4. Julia Davis/Halle Olson (UTC) def. Tegan Seyring/Erin Eisenhart 21-15, 11-21, 15-12

5. Karli Graham/Tristin Smith def. Kaye Gresham/M. Myers-Osband (UTC) 21-15, 19-21, 15-13

Order of Finish: 4, 2, 1, 5, 3