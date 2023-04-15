Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf plays in ASUN Championship this weekend

Clarksville, TN – With the winningest regular season in program history in the books, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is set to tee off at its first ASUN Conference Women’s Golf Championship, Sunday-Tuesday, on the Highlands Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.

Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, North Alabama, North Florida, Queens, and Stetson make up the rest of the 12-team, 60-player field at the par-72, 6,150-yard track.

In its last conference tournament appearance, Austin Peay State University came from behind in the final round to win the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Golf Championship – its first conference title in program history.

After being named a Second Team All-ASUN selection, sophomore Erica Scutt will lead the Governors off the first tee in the ASUN Championship. Scutt has a team-leading 74.23 stroke average this season and all 26 rounds she has played have counted toward the team score. Scutt also leads Austin Peay State University with an .899 winning percentage this season, posting a 638-72-20 head-to-head record.

Graduate Taylor Dedmen and her team-leading two individual wins are next in line for the Governors. Dedmen has carded a 74.54 stroke average this season and 24 of the 26 rounds she has played have counted toward the team score. Dedmen also leads the Govs with three rounds in the 60s and seven rounds at even or under par this season.

Next in line for the APSU Govs is junior Kady Foshaug and her 76.39 stroke average. In the 11 rounds she has played while in the lineup for the Govs this season, Foshaug has posted 10 counting scores and three rounds at even or under par.

Sophomore Kaley Campbell is next on the tee box for head coach Jessica Combs. Campbell has played to a 75.81 stroke average this season with 20 of the 26 rounds she has played counting toward the Governors team score. Campbell has also carded six rounds at even or under par this season.

Finally, graduate student Shelby Pleasant rounds out the lineup for Austin Peay State University. Pleasant has played in all nine tournaments for the APSU Govs this season, recording a 76.35 stroke average and 22 counting rounds in 26 rounds played.

Due to a rule that was adopted prior to last season by the NCAA for women’s golf competition, sophomore Maggie Glass will serve as an alternate for the APSU Govs at the ASUN Championship. Glass is allowed to be subbed into any spot in Austin Peay State University’s lineup at the conclusion of the first or second round. Glass has played to a 78.00 stroke average this season with six rounds counting toward the team score in 20 rounds played.

The ASUN Championship begins on Monday at 7:30am with everyone starting on hole No. 1. Austin Peay State University begins teeing off at 8:20am with a new group going off every ten minutes. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.