Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Tarondre Turner

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 13-year-old Tarondre Turner, (black male).

He was last seen in Nashville by his grandmother, several times at a residence on Kingview Drive, and is supposed to be in DCS custody but continues to run from authorities.

Tarondre is approximately 5’7” tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds, and has black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Wimmer at 931.648.0656, ext. 5527.