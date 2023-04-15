Clarksville Police Department requests public’s help locating Runaway Juvenile Devarus Wade

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Devarus Wade, (black male).

He was last seen on April 12th at around 4:45pm at his residence on Raleigh Drive when he left in a green-colored van.

His legal guardian stated that Devarus told her he was going to Nashville, where he does have some relatives.

Devarus is 5’7” tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Howard at 931.648.0656, ext. 6662.