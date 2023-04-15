TWRA announces Becoming an Outdoors Woman Weekend to be held at Buffalo Ridge Refuge June 3rd-4th

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will host a Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Weekend June 3rd-4th, 2023 at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County. BOW is designed for women who are interested in learning more outdoor skills or are new to outdoor recreation.

This year, TWRA has doubled the number of available classes and expanded the program to give attendees an opportunity to take three classes instead of two.

Attendees can choose from all-terrain vehicle (ATV) operation, introduction to paddlesports, wild edibles, basic archery, introduction to long-distance shooting, and introduction to sporting clays.

New classes available this year include beginning fly fishing, introduction to firearms, introduction to muzzleloaders, map & compass, successful fishing skills, and trapping.

Two classes will be taught in morning and afternoon sessions on Saturday and the event will conclude with a Sunday morning session. The workshop fee is $100.00 and includes all Saturday meals and a Sunday breakfast. Space for the event is limited. Registrations may be made at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com under the Events icon.

Lodging is not included but camping on-site is permitted. Campers must provide their equipment or attendees may book their own lodging at nearby hotels.

For more information contact Donald Hosse, Wildlife Education Program Coordinator, at don.hosse@tn.gov.