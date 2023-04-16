Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for April 16th-20th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Sunny skies are in the weather forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County this week. Rain doesn’t come into the picture until Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear with a low of about 44 degrees. There will be a West Southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

The high will be 65 on Monday with Sunny skies. Winds increase to 15 to 20 mph coming out of the West. There could be gusts up to 35 mph. It will be clear Monday night with a low of 46 degrees. Winds calm down to 5 to 10 mph out of the West Southwest.

Sunny skies continue Tuesday. The high will reach 75 degrees and the wind will be out of the West Southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Wind gusts as high as 20 mph can be expected. It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday night with a low of around 52 degrees. The wind will be out of the South at 5 to 10 mph gusting up to 20 mph.

It will be mostly sunny with a high climbing to 81 degrees on Wednesday. There will be a South Southwest wind between 5 to 15 mph. Gusts could reach 20 mph. Partly cloudy skies are in the Clarksville weather forecast for Wednesday night. The low will be 59 degrees. The wind will be 10 to 15 mph out of the South.

Come Thursday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 82 degrees. There is a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon after 1:00pm. There will be a South wind of 10 to 20 mph that could gust as high as 30 mph.

There is a 70 percent chance of showers plus possible thunderstorms on Thursday night. The wind will be out of the South at 15mph and gusting at times to 20mph.