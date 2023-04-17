Marsha Blackburn Report: Saving Girls From Trafficking

Washington, D.C. – In 2018, cartels made roughly $500 million smuggling migrants into the United States. Today, this source of income has ballooned into a $13 billion industry.

We cannot continue to allow criminal cartels to flourish while they rape and exploit women and girls. That’s why I am introducing a bipartisan solution that provides states, local governments, and nonprofits with the tools necessary to crack down on labor and sex trafficking.

Together, we can help put a stop to this humanitarian crisis. Read more here.

Weekly Rundown

Over the last two years, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has wrongfully become a tool of the Joe Biden administration’s labor union cronies. The pattern of biased weaponization against job creators must stop. My National Labor Relations Board Reform Act ensures that the NLRB will act as an impartial federal agency for all employers and employees, not just unions.

This week, my 95 county tour continued with stops in Sumner County and Robertson County. It was encouraging to hear how both counties have worked with state, federal and local governments to best manage the massive growth they are experiencing.

We continue to mourn with those who lost their loved ones in the tragic Fort Campbell helicopter accident. Their loss will be felt within the 101st Airborne Division for years to come, and I join all Tennesseans in commemorating their lives and dutiful service to our nation.

ICYMI