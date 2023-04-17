Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf currently in 11th at ASUN Championship

Owens Cross Roads, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a 305 in the second round of the ASUN Conference Women’s Golf Championship, Monday, and moved into a tie for 11th place with a score of 625 after 36 holes on the Highlands Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

After two rounds at the par-72, 6,150-yard track, Austin Peay State University is tied with Stetson and is 16 shots ahead of 13th-place Queens. The Governors are three shots behind tenth-place North Alabama and five shots behind ninth-place Bellarmine.

Florida Gulf Coast still leads the tournament with a score of 603, they are one shot ahead of Central Arkansas and four shots ahead of Kennesaw State.

North Alabama’s Jahnavi Prakhya and Jacksonville’s Casey Powell are tied for the individual lead with both shooting even-par 144 through 36 holes.

Kady Foshaug used a pair of birdies to shoot a three-over 75 and led the Governors in the second round. After picking up 11 spots on the leaderboard, Foshaug is tied for 30th place with a score of 156. Shelby Pleasant also carded a pair of birdies to shoot four-over 76 for the second-consecutive round and finished the day tied for 17th place with a score of 152.

The final two counting scores for APSU came from Taylor Dedmen and Erica Scutt, who each shot five-over 77 in the second round. Dedmen recorded a birdie and holed out for eagle on No. 15 en route to finishing the round tied for 40th place with a score of 158. Scutt added three birdies in her round – including two in her last three holes – to finish tied for 46th with a score of 159.

Finally, Kaley Campbell recorded a team-best three birdies – all on her first nine holes – to shoot a seven-over 79 and finish the day tied for 60th place.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with North Alabama in the final round of the ASUN Championship and begins teeing off on No. 10 on Wednesday at 8:50am. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.