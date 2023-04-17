Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Paradise Hill Road area water outage, lane closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023 at 8:00am on Paradise Hill Road from Pageant Lane to Richardson Street and on Greenfield Drive from Paradise Hill Road to Greenfield Drive for fire hydrant relocation.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The westbound lane on Paradise Hill Road from Pageant Lane to Richardson Street will be closed. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Pageant Lane to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate route when possible.

The fire hydrant relocation is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 1:00pm.

