APSU Softball welcomes Chattanooga to Clarksville, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will renew its series with fellow in-state program Chattanooga on Wednesday, 4:00pm, at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors welcome the Mocs to Clarksville for the first time since the 2001 season.

The Govs (23-14) enter the midweek contest coming off a three-game ASUN Conference sweep of Lipscomb, in Nashville, Tennessee, this past weekend, while Chattanooga (21-18), who is a member of the Southern Conference, won two-out-of-three SoCon games versus East Tennessee, in Johnson City, Tennessee, over the weekend.

Heading into the matchup, the APSU Govs are led offensively by a trio of .300+ hitters, topped by Lexi Osowski-Anderson (.315, 4 HR, 16 RBI), followed by Kylie Campbell (.313, 5 3B, 16 RBI) and Gabi Apiag (.310, 1 HR, 21 RBI).

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (17-6, 1.73 ERA, 167 K’s) has been the workhorse of the Austin Peay State University pitching staff, having already worked 149.1 innings this spring, while Samantha Miener (3-5, 1 save, 5.00 ERA, 19 K’s), Ashley Martin (2-1, 1 save, 3.75 ERA, 27 K’s) and Emberly Nichols (1-2, 4.04 ERA, 5 K’s) have also recorded wins for Austin Peay this spring.

The Mocs are led at the plate by Kalli Phillips (.344, 7 HR, 24 RBI), while Peja Goold (7-7, 2.87 ERA, 72 K’s) leads Chattanooga’s pitching staff.

Austin Peay State University trails in the all-time series 9-2 but has won two out of the last three meetings.

APSU is 11-3 at home this season.

The game between the Govs and Mocs is only the second meeting between the two programs in Clarksville, with the other coming on April 18th, 2001.

Chattanooga is the only team from the Southern Conference the APSU Govs will play this season.

The Govs and Mocs have four common opponents this season (Akron, Gardner-Webb, Florida Gulf Coast, Lipscomb) with APSU going 5-3 versus these teams, while UTC has gone 2-4.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Govs continue their homestand this weekend, as they host North Alabama for a three-game ASUN Conference series.