Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Sports

Austin Peay State University Baseball’s Lyle Miller-Green named ASUN Player of the Week

Austin Peay State University Baseball's Lyle Miller-Green earns ASUN weekly award. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU BaseballAtlanta, GA – After a week that saw him post five-straight multi-hit outings, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball two-way man Lyle Miller-Green earned the program’s first ASUN Conference Player of the Week award Monday.

Miller-Green, of Burke, Virginia, was nearly unstoppable at the plate last week. He batted .650 (13-for-20) with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, and five RBI. Miller-Green also scored 10 runs while posting a .731 on-base percentage. His performance helped the APSU Govs to a 4-1 record last week, including their first ASUN Conference series sweep against Queens.


A perfect day at the plate got Miller-Green’s week underway as he reached in all five plate appearances against Belmont, going 3-for-3 with a triple and was hit by a pitch twice. He followed that up with a 2-for-4 effort at UT Martin that included a double, walk, and being hit by a pitch.

The weekend series against Queens started auspiciously enough for Austin Peay State University designated hitter, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, and two RBI in the series opener. He followed that with back-to-back 2-for-4 efforts in the series’ next two games and added another home run in the set’s second game.

Miller-Green, who has nine multi-hit outings in his last 10 games, is batting .490 (26-for-53) in April’s 12 games while also getting on base at a .550 clip.

Austin Peay State University baseball starts a four-game road trip with a Tuesday 6:00pm contest against Southern Illinois at Itchy Jones Stadium in Carbondale, Illinois.

