Belk Outlet officially opens in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Belk Company has just converted its Clarksville store into a Belk Outlet, one of sixteen in the company, (by May 2023) and part of a brand new concept for the retailer that has been operating stores since 1888 and has maintained a presence in Clarksville since the 1930’s.

From the company’s press release, The new outlet offers shoppers their favorite designer labels, plus new brands, at a discounted price, and now includes everything from clothing, shoes, and handbags to home décor and more – all at final sale prices. In fact, this new outlet concept will carry merchandise from Belk’s top stores and offer nearly 3x the assortment of products.

The grand opening event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which started at 10:00am on Saturday. There were DJ’s set up at the main entrance and inside the store.

As customers entered the new store for the first time, they were greeted by Belk Outlet team members passing out breakfast sandwiches and beverages provided by Chick-fil-A, and vouchers that could be redeemed inside for a gift card.

The first 200 customers received a Belk gift card, with values ranging from $5.00 to $500.00.

On hand for the traditional ribbon cutting were members of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, and more than 100 eager shoppers. Belk Outlet store manager Lawana Tullar, surrounded by members of her team, had the honor of cutting the ribbon after making some brief remarks.

Customers wasted no time streaming into the store after the ribbon cutting. Many took advantage of the refreshments inside the front door, all made sure to get a gift card voucher.

Tullar directed them into the store. When the initial rush was over, she took a moment to make a few comments.

“We have gone from being a department store to being one of the first stores in this new concept for Belk, a Belk Outlet store,” Tullar said. “We will offer brands for men, women, and children, all at exceptional prices. This will be clearance merchandise that will come to us from stores throughout the company. And, many of these items will represent brands that have never been available in Clarksville before.”

Tullar says that the inventory will be changing, on a weekly basis. The Clarksville opening was one of five that occurred on Saturday. The first outlet store opened in January, and ten more are scheduled to open by the end of May, bringing the total to sixteen Belk Outlets across the company’s broad footprint.

Inside the store, customers will notice the addition of Conn’s Home Plus. The two brands have partnered, and the Clarksville store will also be offering home furnishings, appliances and electronics, at great prices.

Belk, Inc. also made a donation to United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region in the amount of $1,000.

Tullar has been the manager of the Clarksville store for two years, and is excited for this new opportunity. She says store hours will remain the same; Monday – Saturday 10:00am – 8:00pm and Sunday 11:00am – 6:00pm.

Photo Gallery