Austin Peay State University Softball has fast start in 7-3 win over Chattanooga

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team scored multiple runs in each of the first three innings versus Chattanooga, Wednesday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors defeated the Mocs in a non-conference contest, 7-3.

Austin Peay State University (24-14), after giving up two runs to Chattanooga (21-19) in the top of the first, responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.

Megan Hodum would open the inning by being hit by a pitch, followed by Morgan Zuege reaching on a sacrifice bunt when the UTC catcher’s throw to first was wide of the bag and Lexi Osowski-Anderson drawing a walk to lead the bases.

After a fielder’s choice cut Hodum down at the plate, Zuege would score on a passed ball, followed by Gabi Apiag drilling a ball over the left fielder’s head for a two-run double, making it 3-2.

The APSU Govs would extend their lead in the second, with Zuege and Osowski-Anderson driving in runs with a pair of singles, making it 5-2.

Chattanooga would score their final run of the game in the top of the third, to cut the APSU Govs lead to 5-3, but Austin Peay State University would close out the game’s scoring with two more runs in the bottom of the inning, with Kendyl Weinzapfel driving in Apiag with a sacrifice fly and Riley Suits driving in Skylar Sheridan with a single.

Samantha Miner would start the game in the circle for the APSU Govs, followed by Ashley Martin (3-1) — who was credited the win in relief – Emberly Nichols and Jordan Benefiel.

Inside the Boxscore

Senior Riley Suits made her first career start behind the plate and recorded her first career hit and RBI.

The Govs used a season high 16 players in the game.

Jordan Benefiel, in throwing a scoreless seventh inning, has now gone 28 straight innings without giving up a run.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson extended her consecutive game hit streak to six games.

The APSU Govs have won three of their last four games versus Chattanooga.

Austin Peay State University improves to 12-3 at home this season.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball returns to ASUN Conference play this Saturday and Sunday, as it hosts North Alabama for a three-game conference series at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field.