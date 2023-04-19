Blanchfield Army Community Hospital recognizes Volunteer Crystal Vincent for Appreciation Week

Fort Campbell, KY – For Volunteer Appreciation Week, we would like to thank Crystal Vincent who volunteers with the Fort Campbell Red Cross.

She takes her time to assemble gift bags for new parents and the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Mother Baby unit at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Her tireless devotion to our community makes a difference to all of us who live and work here.

From all of us – including Soldiers, Staff, Families, veterans, retirees, and Civilians – we thank you for your service.