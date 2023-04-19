Montgomery County Director of Emergency Medical Services William Webb announces Retirement

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Director of Emergency Medical Services Chief William Webb announces his retirement on May 12th, 2023.

Webb has served Montgomery County for more than 30 years.

He worked his way up through serving in several capacities, from an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) to Paramedic, Emergency Department Paramedic, EMS training officer, assistant chief of administration, and was promoted to Chief of Emergency Medical Services in 2018.

“Working in emergency services is a calling. I’m grateful I chose this path and that I was able to work with some of the best people in the field for so many years. Montgomery County has an incredible team of 130 medical professionals ready and committed to the community. I will miss my EMS family but I am also excited about the next chapter,” said Webb.

Assistant EMS Chief of Operations Chris Proctor will serve as the interim director until the position is filled. Proctor has more than 27 years of experience with Montgomery County EMS.

“I am grateful for the years of service Chief Webb has dedicated to our team. We’ve worked together for a long time and have been through some remarkable experiences and changes in the field and in life. I wish him nothing but the best,” stated Director of Emergency Services Chief Jimmie Edwards.

Upon retirement, Webb will begin working as a medical sales representative in the private sector.