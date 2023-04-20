APSU Track and Field competes in Indiana Invitational this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team begins the second half of its outdoor season at Indiana’s Indiana Invitational, Friday-Saturday at the Robert C. Haugh Complex in Bloomington, Indiana.

The Governors will compete in 16 events at Indiana’s event, beginning on Friday at 4:00pm with the hammer throw and concluding with the 1500 meter on Saturday at 7:15pm.

The weekend marks the first time the Govs have traveled to Indiana’s event since competing in the 2019 Billy Hayes Invitational. Individually, it is the first time a APSU Govs has competed in Bloomington since Kenisha Phillips’ 25th-place finish in the 400-meter dash at last season’s NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field East Preliminary Round.

Austin Peay State University won eight events at last week’s dual meet against Murray State, with Phillips highlighting the Govs’ performance with wins in the 100 and 200-meter dash. Her 23.34-second 200 time also broke her own program record set last season.

Freshman Nyla Blackmon and senior Kennedi Johnson also picked up wins on the track for the Govs with wins in the 400-meter dash and 400-meter hurdles, respectively.

Senior Karlijn Schouten posted the eighth-best pole vault in program history with a 4.05-meter vault to win gold, while freshman Amani Sharif won the long jump with a leap of 5.93 meters. Emma Tucker and Sabrina Oostburg each continued their stellar freshman campaigns with wins in the discus and shot put, respectively.

The Lineup

Friday

Hammer Throw – 4 p.m., Friday

Pole Vault – 5 p.m., Friday

Myra Eriksson

Karlijn Schouten

200 Meter – 5:30 p.m., Friday

Long Jump – 6 p.m., Friday

3000 Meter – 6:55 p.m., Friday

Shot Put – 7:15 p.m., Friday

5000 Meter – 8:05 p.m., Friday

Saturday

Discus – 12:30 p.m., Saturday

100 Meter Hurdles – 1:10 p.m., Saturday

100 Meter – 1:25 p.m., Saturday

400 Meter – 1:55 p.m., Saturday

800 Meter – 3:05 p.m., Saturday

Javelin – 3:30 p.m., Saturday

4×400 – 3:55 p.m., Saturday

400 Meter Hurdles – 6:10 p.m., Saturday

1500 Meter – 7:25 p.m., Saturday

Next Up For APSU Track and Field



The Austin Peay State University track and field team travels to Nashville for the fourth time this season when it competes in Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge, April 28th-29th.