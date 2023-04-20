Clarksville-Montgomery County under Fire Weather Watch Thursday

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee.

The wind will be out of the South at 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. The relative humidity will be between 18 to 22 percent.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Moore County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, Giles County, and Lincoln County.