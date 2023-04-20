Clarksville Police Department reports Ringgold Road near Ishee Drive closed due to Fallen Tree

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that a large tree has fallen across Ringgold Road and has hit some of the powerlines, causing the roadway to be completely shut down.

The Clarksville Street Department and CDE have both been notified and are working to get the roadway opened back up.

CPD recommends the public take an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

Crews are working as fast as possible to restore services.

It is unknown how long the roadway will be shut down.