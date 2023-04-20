Fort Campbell responds to EPA proposed Drinking Water Standards

Fort Campbell, KY – The Environmental Protection Agency, on March 14th, 2023, proposed drinking water standards for PFOS and PFOA of four parts per trillion (PPT). and PFOA.

“Drinking water standards are regulations that EPA sets to control the level of contaminants in the nation’s drinking water. The regulations also require water monitoring schedules and methods to measure contaminants in water,” according to the EPA’s website https://www.epa.gov/sdwa/how-epa-regulates-drinking-water-contaminants.

The EPA expects to finalize proposed new standards in December 2023, but the Army is not waiting. The Army continues its efforts to reduce overall levels of PFOS and PFOA and to ultimately eliminate the primary source of PFOS and PFOA, which is Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF). Fort Campbell will also continue to routinely sample drinking water, our next test will be performed in the summer.

Drinking water at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, meets all state and federal Safe Drinking Water Act requirements.

“The Army is working to establish capital improvements to ensure we will meet the new proposed maximum contaminant levels for perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) well before the required implementation, said Garrison Commander, Col. Andrew Q. Jordan. “We are committed to our people and strive to ensure the health and safety of those who live or work at or visit Fort Campbell.”

To review the results of the most recent PFOS and PFOA drinking water testing at Fort Campbell, visit https://aec.army.mil/index.php/PFAS/KY/FCPB.

The installation wide study, Final Preliminary Assessment and Site Inspection is posted at: https://aec.army.mil/application/files/8516/7407/7714/CampbellPASI.pdf.

Copies of this installation-wide report are also available at the Robert F. Sink Memorial Library on Fort Campbell, the Clarksville-Montgomery County, and the Hopkinsville-Christian County public libraries.