Nashville Sounds get 3-1 win over Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds (9-9) put their losing streak in the rearview mirror after taking a 3-1 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. Sounds catcher Alex Jackson hit a clutch three-run blast to left that put the Sounds ahead in the final inning.

Trailing by a run entering the ninth, Nashville got the inning started by Keston Hiura reaching on a fielding error, then Abraham Toro singling Hiura to third with one out.

Jackson battled with Jumbo Shrimp reliever Dylan Bice (0-1) to a full count before cranking a 434-foot, go-ahead homer to left that put the Sounds up for good. Reliever Bennett Sousa (1-0) returned to shut down Jacksonville to secure the first Sounds win of the series.

The night began with a pitcher’s duel between the starters. Through five scoreless innings, the Jumbo Shrimp got a run off Caleb Boushley in the sixth. However, stellar pitching from Tyson Miller and Sousa kept Nashville within a tally.

Boushley had a bounce-back kind of night in the no decision, holding Jacksonville to a run on three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out five of his 19 batters faced.

Sousa picked up his first win with Nashville after 2.0 hitless innings in relief. Miller limited the Jumbo Shrimp to a hit and walk in 1.2 innings.

Toro added a pair of singles to pace the Sounds in the hit column. Jon Singleton was on three times, working two walks with a double on the evening. On top of Jackson’s homer, Eddy Alvarez and Patrick Dorrian added singles as part of the Sounds six-hit game.

Right-hander Janson Junk (1-0, 0.90) will try to break the losing skid in his first start of the series tomorrow night. Jacksonville’s Ronald Bolaños. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm central from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his hitting streak to eight games and his on-base streak to 13 games with a single in the seventh. He’s batting .364 (12-for-33) during the hitting streak.

Jon Singleton extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a second-inning double. During the streak, Singleton is batting .295 (13-for-44) with three home runs, six RBI and 11 walks.

Prior to his go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth, Alex Jackson was 0-for-19 over his past four games.

