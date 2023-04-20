50.8 F
Clarksville
Friday, April 21, 2023
HomeSportsNashville Sounds get 3-1 win over Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Sports

Nashville Sounds get 3-1 win over Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Nashville Sounds puts an end to a five-game losing skid with 3-1 triumph over Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

News Staff
By News Staff
Alex Jackson's Ninth Inning Homer Helps Nashville Sounds End Losing Streak. (Nashville Sounds)
Alex Jackson's Ninth Inning Homer Helps Nashville Sounds End Losing Streak. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville SoundsJacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds (9-9) put their losing streak in the rearview mirror after taking a 3-1 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. Sounds catcher Alex Jackson hit a clutch three-run blast to left that put the Sounds ahead in the final inning.

Trailing by a run entering the ninth, Nashville got the inning started by Keston Hiura reaching on a fielding error, then Abraham Toro singling Hiura to third with one out.

Jackson battled with Jumbo Shrimp reliever Dylan Bice (0-1) to a full count before cranking a 434-foot, go-ahead homer to left that put the Sounds up for good. Reliever Bennett Sousa (1-0) returned to shut down Jacksonville to secure the first Sounds win of the series.


The night began with a pitcher’s duel between the starters. Through five scoreless innings, the Jumbo Shrimp got a run off Caleb Boushley in the sixth. However, stellar pitching from Tyson Miller and Sousa kept Nashville within a tally.

Boushley had a bounce-back kind of night in the no decision, holding Jacksonville to a run on three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out five of his 19 batters faced.

Sousa picked up his first win with Nashville after 2.0 hitless innings in relief. Miller limited the Jumbo Shrimp to a hit and walk in 1.2 innings.

Toro added a pair of singles to pace the Sounds in the hit column. Jon Singleton was on three times, working two walks with a double on the evening. On top of Jackson’s homer, Eddy Alvarez and Patrick Dorrian added singles as part of the Sounds six-hit game.

Right-hander Janson Junk (1-0, 0.90) will try to break the losing skid in his first start of the series tomorrow night. Jacksonville’s Ronald Bolaños. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm central from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Post-Game Notes

  • Abraham Toro extended his hitting streak to eight games and his on-base streak to 13 games with a single in the seventh. He’s batting .364 (12-for-33) during the hitting streak.

  • Jon Singleton extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a second-inning double. During the streak, Singleton is batting .295 (13-for-44) with three home runs, six RBI and 11 walks.
  • Prior to his go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth, Alex Jackson was 0-for-19 over his past four games.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615/690/4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Previous articleAPSU Track and Field competes in Indiana Invitational this weekend
Next articleClarksville Police Department responds to Motorcycle Crash with Injuries on 101st Airborne Division Parkway at Peachers Mill Road
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online