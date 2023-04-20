65.7 F
Clarksville
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Red Flag Warning has been issued Thursday morning for Clarksville-Montgomery County

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11:00am this morning, Thursday, April 20th, 2023, to 7:00pm CT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

Winds will be out of the South at 14 to 18 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph. The relative humidity will be as low as 21 percent.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.


A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Moore County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, Giles County, and Lincoln County.

