APSU Baseball takes down Jacksonville in extra innings, 10-7

Jacksonville, FL – Relievers Zach Wyatt and Peyton Jula combined to strike out 13 batters over the final seven innings and designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green supplied a two-run single in the 12th inning as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team rallied for a 10-7 victory in 12 innings against Jacksonville Friday night in ASUN Conference action at John Sessions Stadium.

Austin Peay State University (20-19, 11-5 ASUN) trailed 6-2 after five innings and turned to Wyatt to start the sixth inning. He would put together his best outing as a Governor, striking out six of the nine batters he faced over three scoreless innings to keep Jacksonville off the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, the Governors’ offense took advantage of the Dolphins’ bullpen. Left fielder Clayton Gray opened the seventh inning with a double against Dolphins reliever Bryce Fisher and later scored on center fielder Garrett Martin’s ground out. In the eighth, third baseman Ambren Voitik narrowed the deficit to 6-5 with a two-run home run off Fisher, but the APSU Govs left the bases loaded.

After Wyatt put up his third zero in the eighth, APSU’s offense returned to work, with shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar opening the inning with a walk. First baseman Harrison Brown followed with a double to put two runners in scoring position. Voitik delivered with a two-run single to give Austin Peay a 7-6 lead.

Jacksonville (24-14, 9-7 ASUN) posted just one extra-base hit in its 10-hit night, but it came when they needed it most. Designated hitter Josh Steidl tied the game with a one-out solo home run in the ninth. After a walk, the APSU Govs handed the ball to Jula, and he promptly struck out two batters to end the ninth and send the game to extra innings.

Jula continued his dominant approach in extras, striking out two batters in the 10th and striking out two batters in the 11th. The sixth strikeout of his outing stranded a runner on third base in the 11th, keeping the game tied.

Austin Peay State University broke through in the 12th inning with six consecutive base hits to start the inning. Voitik led off the inning with a single but was caught stealing at second base. Right fielder John Bay, catcher Trevor Conley, and Gray each followed with singles to load the bases. That brought Miller-Green to the plate seeking his first hit of the game. He came through with a single through the left side, driving in two runs. Martin followed with a run-scoring single and APSU led 10-7.

Jula closed the game by working around a leadoff single and a one-out walk by notching his seventh strikeout and inducing a ground ball fielder’s choice.

Jula (3-2) picked up his third win with 3.2 innings of scoreless relief, striking out seven batters while working around two hits and two walks. Starting pitcher Jacob Kush went 4.1 innings and allowed six runs (three earned) on seven hits.

Voitik led the APSU Govs with a 3-for-6, four-RBI effort that included his season’s second home run. Gray led off the game with his third home run of 2023 and finished the night 5-for-6 with an RBI and three runs scored. Austin Peay State University finished with 20 hits, its second 20-hit game this season.

Jacksonville reliever Leighton Alley (2-2) took the loss after allowing three runs on seven hits over his 2.1-inning appearance. JU starter Evan Chrest held Austin Peay State University to two runs on seven hits over six innings, his 10th start holding an opponent to two or fewer runs.

Catcher Colin Wetterau went 2-for-4 with two RBI to lead the Dolphins at the plate. Steidl was 3-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Austin Peay State University and Jacksonville continue their three-game ASUN Conference series with a Saturday 6:00pm contest at Sessions Stadium.