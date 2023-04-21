APSU Softball plays North Alabama at Cheryl Holt Field this weekend

Clarksville, TN – With the ASUN Conference Championship Tournament just three weeks away, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will play host to North Alabama this weekend for a three-game conference series at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors look to solidify their position in the conference standings.

The series will begins on Saturday at 1:00pm with a doubleheader and conclude on Sunday with a 1:00pm single game.

Austin Peay State University (24-14, 11-4 ASUN) currently sits in fourth place in the ASUN Conference standings and are coming off a 7-3 midweek victory versus Chattanooga on Wednesday, while North Alabama (24-11-1, 6-8-1 SUN) is in eighth place after their series last weekend with North Florida.

Heading into the matchup, the APSU Govs are led offensively by a trio of .300+ hitters, topped by Lexi Osowski-Anderson (.315, 4 HR, 17 RBI) and followed by Gabi Apiag (.311, 1 HR, 23 RBI) and Kylie Campbell (.302, 5 3B, 16 RBI).

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (17-6, 1.72 ERA, 168 K’s) has been the workhorse of the Govs pitching staff, having already worked 150.1 innings this spring, while Samantha Miener (3-5, 1 save, 5.08 ERA, 20 K’s), Ashley Martin (3-1, 1 save, 3.73 ERA, 29 K’s) and Emberly Nichols (1-2, 3.62 ERA, 6 K’s) have also recorded wins for Austin Peay State University this spring.

The Lions offense is led by Felicity Frame (.400, 0 HR 10 RBI) and Sidney Bevis (.369 1 HR 26 RBI), while in the circle, Maci Birdyshaw (9-5, 2.75 ERA, 72 K’s) and Elena Escobar (8-3, 2.03 ERA, 63 K’s) lead UNA’s pitching staff.

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University is 3-3 all-time versus North Alabama.

The APSU Govs are 12-3 at home this season.

Jordan Benefiel has pitched 28 consecutive scoreless innings.

Emily Harkleroad needs one more appearance to reach 200 games played in her career.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson enters the weekend with a six-game hitting streak.

Austin Peay State University needs two wins to reach 200 all-time wins at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field.

Tickets

For information, or to buy tickets for other home softball games this season, go online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team makes their final ASUN Conference road trip next weekend, as they travel to defending conference champion Liberty for a three-game series.