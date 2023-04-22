Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball loses to North Alabama, eliminated from ASUN Championship

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team fell to North Alabama, 4-1, in an elimination match at the ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship, Saturday, at North Florida’s Cooper Family Beach Volleyball Complex in Jacksonville, Florida.

The seventh-seeded Governors fell behind No. 4 seed North Alabama when the Lions knocked off Tegan Seyring and Erin Eisenhart in the No. 4 pairing. Then it was the Lions pushing the advantage to 2-0 when they beat Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead in two sets in the No. 1 pairing.

North Alabama scored the match-clinching point on the No. 2 line when they knocked off Chloee McDaniel and Mikayla Powell in two sets. However, Austin Peay State University was able to pick up a point in the No. 5 pairing with Karli Graham and Tristin Smith beating Kati Anderson and Sarah Larkin Lewis in two sets.

With the match decided, North Alabama claimed the final point when it beat Elizabeth Wheat and Jamie Seward in the No. 3 pairing.

With the 2023 season in the books, follow APSU beach volleyball follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for offseason news and updates.

ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship Day One Results

North Alabama 4, Austin Peay 1

1. Paula Klemperer/Taylor Seney (UNA) def. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead 21-12, 21-18

2. Katy Floyd/Mackenzie Martin (UNA) def. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell 21-11, 21-15

3. Selma Robinson/Martha McLaurin (UNA) def. Elizabeth Wheat/Jamie Seward 21-19, 21-18

4. Natalie Kordt/Jelena Girod (UNA) def. Erin Eisenhart/Tegan Seyring 21-15, 21-12

5. Karli Graham/Tristin Smith def. Kati Anderson/Sarah Larkin Lewis (UNA) 25-23, 21-18

Order of Finish: 4, 1, 2, 5, 3