Austin Peay State University’s Karli Graham, Kelsey Mead earn ASUN Beach Volleyball All-Academic Team honors

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes Karli Graham and Kelsey Mead were named to the 2023 ASUN Conference Beach Volleyball All-Academic Team.

Graham graduated from Austin Peay State University with a bachelor’s in social work and is now working toward a master’s in social work. Mead graduated from Austin Peay State University with a bachelor’s in communications and is now working toward a master’s in communications. Graham and Mead both have 4.0 grade-point averages.

A native of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, Graham has played in all 26 matches for APSU this season, posting a 16-10 record with 14 wins coming from the No. 5 pairing. Graham has spent most of the season paired with Tristin Smith, the duo is 12-8 this season with all 12 wins coming from the No. 5 pairing.

Before the move to the ASUN, Graham received the Ohio Valley Conference Academic Medal of Honor three times, she has also been named to the Austin Peay Dean’s List six times and the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll three times.

Hailing from Tallahassee, Florida, Mead has played in all 26 matches for the Governors this season, partnering exclusively with Marlayna Bullington to post a team-best 19-7 record. Mead and Bullington went 18-7 in the No. 1 pairing and won the only match they played in the No. 2 pairing this season.

Prior to Austin Peay State University’s move to the ASUN, Mead received the OVC Academic Medal of Honor three times, she has also been named to the APSUy Dean’s List all seven semesters she has been enrolled.

Graham and Mead are Austin Peay State University’s first beach volleyball players to earn ASUN All-Academic Team honors. North Florida’s Chantel McMillan was named the league’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

2023 ASUN Beach Volleyball All-Academic Team

Chantel McMillan, North Florida

Karli Graham, Austin Peay State University

Kelsey Mead, Austin Peay State University

Hannah Keating, Eastern Kentucky

Kacie Johnson, Florida Gulf Coast

Lexie Hamilton, Florida Gulf Coast

Maddison Parmelly, Florida Gulf Coast

Mackenzie Martin, North Alabama

Martha McLaurin, North Alabama

Paula Klemperer, North Alabama

Shae Henson, Stetson