Dr. Tony Morris Named Associate Dean for APSU’s College of Arts and Letters

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Tony Morris, chair and professor of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design, has been named the associate dean for the College of Arts and Letters and will begin working in the role on June 1.

Morris will work closely with the dean of the APSU College of Arts and Letters to provide leadership and support for faculty, staff, and students. He will also be responsible for overseeing academic programs, supporting research and creative activity and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Dr. Morris brings a great combination of leadership experience and creativity to the associate dean position in the college,” said Dr. William “Buzz” Hoon, dean of the Austin Peay State University College of Arts and Letters. “Those attributes will benefit our departments as they serve the needs of our students. We are excited to have him take on this new role.”

Morris is a professor of art history with an emphasis on queer representations in 20th-century art. He has served as the department chair for APSU Art + Design since 2018 and taught courses in global contemporary art, a non-western art survey, and the history of graphic design.

He has served on the Austin Peay State University Faculty Senate’s executive committee and wrote his department’s reaccreditation report prior to becoming the chair. He completed his Ph.D. from Case Western Reserve University in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

“As the university reimagines the position of associate dean, it is an exciting time to work with Dean Hoon to help shape this new model,” Morris said.

Overall, Dr. Morris is well suited for this new role and will undoubtedly make valuable contributions to the College of Arts and Letters at Austin Peay State University.