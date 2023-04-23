APSU Baseball loses to Jacksonville, 4-2

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team couldn’t string together its seven hits and dropped the final game of its three-game set against Jacksonville, 4-2, Sunday afternoon at John Sessions Stadium.

Austin Peay State University (21-20, 12-6 ASUN) saw its seven hits scattered by a trio of Jacksonville pitchers. The Governors did not put back-to-back hits, or even batters reaching safely, together through nine innings.

The Governors scored a run in the third inning after catcher Trevor Conley led off with a single. Designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green then supplied a one-out double to drive in the run, tying the game 1-1.

Austin Peay State University’s scored again in the sixth inning when Martin led off the inning with a single. After a one-out error, right fielder John Bay used a sacrifice fly to get the run home, narrowing the deficit to 3-2.

But Bay’s sacrifice fly was the first out in a stretch that saw Jacksonville’s bullpen retire nine of the final 11 batters it faced in the last 3.2 innings.

Jacksonville (25-15, 10-8 ASUN) scored the game’s first run courtesy of shortstop Chase Malloy’s leadoff home run in the first inning. After Austin Peay State University tied the game in the third, the Dolphins took advantage of an APSU error to score two runs and take a 3-2 lead. Jacksonville added a run in the seventh on left fielder Tommy Joseph’s sacrifice fly.

Conley led the APSU Govs with his 2-for-3 effort that included a run scored. Starting pitcher Jacob Weaver (1-3) went a season-best 5.0 innings in a start and allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits.

Malloy paced Jacksonville with his 2-for-4 outing, including a walk, RBI, and two runs scored. JU starter Richard Long (2-2) picked up the win with 6.2 innings of work, holding APSU to two runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out six. Closer Chris Lotito picked up his 12th save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns home to start a four-game homestand. The APSU Govs host their final Taco Tuesday when Western Kentucky visits Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in a Tuesday 6:00pm game. Tickets for that game are available online at www.LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets