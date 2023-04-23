Austin Peay State University Softball falls to North Alabama, 6-2

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team struggled to get its bats going versus North Alabama, Sunday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors dropped their weekend ASUN Conference finale to the Lions, 6-2.

Austin Peay State University (24-17, 11-7 ASUN) was limited to just two hits over the game’s first five innings, both coming in the bottom of the first inning on singles by Megan Hodum and Kylie Campbell, while the Lions (27-11-1, 9-8-1 ASUN) scored one run in the first inning, two in the third and three more in the sixth, to go up 6-0.

Austin Peay State University would finally get its bats going in the bottom of the sixth, with Hodum reaching on a fielder’s choice, followed by back-to-back singles by Morgan Zuege and Lexi Osowski-Anderson, with Anderson’s driving in Hodum and Zuege.

Campbell would keep the rally going with a double, moving Osowski-Anderson to third with one out, but the Govs couldn’t get the momentum going, leaving them stranded in scoring position.

The APSU Govs had one final chance to cut into the Lions lead in the seventh, with Kendyl Weinzapfel opening the inning with a single and advancing all the way around to third base but was left on base.

Inside the Boxscore

Lexi Osowski-Anderson’s sixth-inning single extended her season – and team – long hit streak to nine straight games.

Tickets

For information, or to buy tickets to any other home softball games this season, go online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team makes their final ASUN Conference road trip of the spring next weekend, as they travel to Lynchburg, Virginia, to face defending conference champion Liberty for a three-game series.