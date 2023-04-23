Austin Peay State University to hold Baseball Alumni Weekend, Craft Beer Day next Weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team is on the road for ASUN Conference play this weekend in Jacksonville. Still, the athletics department is looking ahead to a busy week at Joe Maynard Field and Raymond C. Hand Park, April 25th-30th, 2023.

The season’s final Taco Tuesday presented by Moe’s of Clarksville, awaits when the Governors host Western Kentucky in a Tuesday 6:00pm game, which is a rescheduled date after the teams traded home dates earlier this season.

Next weekend, nationally-ranked Florida Gulf Coast visits The Hand for a three-game ASUN Conference set, Friday-Sunday. It’s Baseball Alumni Weekend, with the university’s Office of Alumni, Engagement, and Philanthropy hosting a reception during Saturday’s game. Alums wishing to register for that event may visit alumni.apsu.edu for more information or call the Alumni Office at 931.221.7979.

Austin Peay State University invites all fans aged 21 and over to join it when it hosts Craft Beer Day on Saturday. Star Spangled Brewing Company, TriStar Beverage of Clarksville, and Kings Bluff Brewery will be present with their best brews on Drane Street outside The Hand.

Tickets for Craft Beer Day are $25.00 and include admission to the game. Current season ticket holders may purchase the Craft Beer Day ticket add-on for $10.00. Tickets may be purchased online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets (use code craftbeer23) or by calling the APSU Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.7329 (PEAY). Individuals must present valid identification proving they are 21 and older when they arrive to receive their wristband for admittance.

In addition to those events, The Campbell Group will be on hand to raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through a silent auction at their table just inside the main gate at The Hand.

Austin Peay State University enters this weekend third in the ASUN Conference baseball race with five weeks remaining. The Governors have won nine of 12 April games, including all three ASUN series. FGCU is tied atop the ASUN standing with Lipscomb entering this weekend’s play and has been nationally ranked most of the season.

Tickets for the remaining seven home games are available online by visiting LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets. Follow the Governors all season long on LetsGoPeay.com, the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics, or on Twitter and Instagram @GovsBSB.