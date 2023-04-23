Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for April 23th-27th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – There is a frost advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County that is in effect from 1:00am until 8:00am. Temperatures in the low 30s is expected which will result in frost. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

For the rest of the week, rain is in the Clarksville weather forecast starting Tuesday night.

Tonight, it will be clear with a low of around 33 degrees. As mentioned, there will be frost in the area sometime after 3:00am.

In the morning, there will be frost but otherwise it will be sunny with a high of 61 degrees. Monday night, it will be partly cloudy with a low of around 37 degrees.

It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a high of 65 degrees. That night, it will be mostly cloudy with a low near 47 degrees. There is a 40 percent chance of rain after 1:00am.

There is a 40 percent chance of showers on Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy with a high of 64 degrees. Rain continues Wednesday night with a 30 percent chance of precipitation mainly after 1:00am. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 47 degrees. There will be an East Northeast wind of around 10 mph.

The chance of showers increases to 50 percent on Thursday. The high will be around 63 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. The wind continues from the East Northeast at 10 mph. The chance of rain Thursday night is 40 percent mainly before 1:00am. It will be mostly cloudy. The low will be around 49 degrees. There will be a 5 to 10 mph wind out of the North Northeast.