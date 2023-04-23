Nashville Sounds errors costly in 3-2 loss to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Jacksonville, FL – A couple of errors and unearned runs cost the Nashville Sounds (10-10) a chance to win the series, instead ending with a 3-2 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. It is the first time Nashville has lost a series this season.

After the Sounds tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the eighth, Jacksonville scrapped together a run in the bottom half to go ahead. A throwing error by Monte Harrison put Peyton Burdick on second after his single.

Although a double steal ended up making it an earned run to Cam Robinson (0-1), Jacksonville scored the eventual winning run with a sac fly later in the frame.

Cam Devanney put Nashville up first after four scoreless innings at the start. He launched an opposite field solo shot in the fifth, putting the Sounds ahead 1-0.

Jacksonville would score two runs (none earned) in the sixth without getting a hit in the inning. A bases loaded sacrifice fly hit by Skye Bolt tied things up at two apiece in the top of the eighth.

Rehabbing Brewers starter Adrian Houser was outstanding in his third outing with the Sounds. He yielded six hits but only two of them left the infield in his 4.2 scoreless innings of work.

Reliever Thomas Pannone got his 2023 campaign started with 1.2 hitless innings out of the bullpen, not allowing a baserunner. Tyson Miller was charged with two runs, but none earned after giving up a hit and two walks in his 1.0 innings on the mound.

Outfielder Keston Hiura turned in his first three-hit effort of the season with three singles. Payton Henry (2-for-3, BB) reached base in three of his four plate appearances. Abraham Toro (1-for-4) and Jon Singleton (0-for-3, BB) extended their on-base streaks to 15 games, respectively.

The Nashville Sounds return home for a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers beginning on Tuesday. Left-hander Robert Gasser (0-0, 2.77) will get the ball to start the series. Omaha’s starter is still to be announced. First pitch is set for 6:35pm central from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Adrian Houser did not allow a run over 4.2 innings in his third rehab start with the Sounds (6 H, 0 BB, 2 K). He holds a 1.86 ERA (9.2 IP/2 ER) on his rehab stint.

Abraham Toro extended his hitting streak to 10 games and his on-base streak to 15 games with a single in the eighth. He’s batting .366 (15-for-41) with 5 doubles and 9 RBI during the hitting streak.

Jon Singleton extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a walk in the eighth. He’s walked at least once in each of the last eight games with a total of nine free passes over the five-game series.

Keston Hiura (3-for-4) had his first three-hit performance since May 12, 2022, also at Jacksonville. He went 3-for-4 with 2 HR and 7 RBI against the Jumbo Shrimp in that game.

