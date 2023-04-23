59.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, April 24, 2023
TBI issues AMBER Alert for Braelee Trapp of Lawrence County

By News Staff
(L) Braelee Rayne Trapp and (R) Tony Lynn Lanier, Sr.

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a statewide AMBER Alert on behalf of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for Braelee Rayne Trapp.

Braelee is a 9-month-old female with green eyes and brown hair. Braelee was last seen wearing a diaper and was forcibly taken on June 25th, 2020, around 7:00pm, by Tony Lynn Lanier, Sr.

Lanier is a 44-year-old white male with brown eyes, brown hair, 6’00”, and 210lbs. Lanier was last seen wearing dark navy pants, a dark gray shirt with “Buckmaster” on it, and gray shoes.

There were last seen in a black 2005 Chevy Equinox similar to this photo.

Lanier is wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Braelee and Lanier were last seen in a black 2005 Chevy Equinox with Arkansas Tag 430Y2K.

If you have any information regarding the location of Braelee, Lanier, or this vehicle please contact the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 931.762.0450.

Additional Contacts

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
SA Nathan Neese
1.800.TBI.FIND

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office
Inv. Garrett Brown 931.762.0450

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
