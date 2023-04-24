APSU’s Felix G. Woodward Library to celebrate National Library Week April 23rd-29th

Clarksville, TN – The Felix G. Woodward Library at Austin Peay State University is excited to celebrate National Library Week from April 23rd-29th, 2023 and welcomes the community to visit and explore all that they have to offer.

Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and novels to movies, but there’s so much more to the story of libraries.

Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection.

“Libraries are not just about reading, but also about building communities and connecting people with resources and opportunities,” says Dr. Martina Malvasi, director of library services at the Woodward Library. “We have a diverse range of programs, classes, and resources that cater to the needs and interests of our students and extend out to the members of the Clarksville community.”

By providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and academic support, libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities. The Woodward Library supports the APSU community with services such as interlibrary loans, research consultations, and instruction, and provides access to resources including databases, journals, and books.

The library also has several special collections, including the Dorothy Dix Collection, the Robert Penn Warren Collection, the Clarksville Photographs Collection, the Dr. Joseph Milton Henry Papers, and the Hillman Papers. These collections offer a wealth of primary source material that can be used for research and personal interest.

To celebrate National Library Week, the Woodward Library is offering a free Book Folding Art Workshop on Tuesday and Wednesday, where attendees can learn to fold the pages of a book into a 3-dimensional heart. Interested individuals can register on PeayLink, though seats are limited. Those unable to visit can participate in the online celebration by following the library’s social media accounts and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

For more information, visit the library’s website at www.library.apsu.edu.