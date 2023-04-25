Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf hits the road for ASUN Championship

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is set for its first ASUN Conference Golf Championship, Tuesday and Wednesday, on the Crossings Course at Magnolia Grove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Mobile, Alabama.

Due to an inclement weather forecast for Thursday, the tournament was shortened to two days with the teams playing 36 holes on Tuesday and the final 18 holes on Wednesday.

Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Lipscomb, North Alabama, North Florida, Queens, and Stetson join Austin Peay State University at the 14-team, 70-player championship.

Reece Britt will lead the Governors off the first tee at the par-72, 7,212-yard course. With a team-leading 72.39 stroke average, Britt leads the Governors with 27 counting scores in 28 rounds played this season. Britt also leads Austin Peay State University with four rounds in the 60s, 15 rounds at even or under par, and a low round of 66 this season.

Next off the tee is Jakob Falk Schollert, who has also carded 27 counting scores in 28 rounds played this season. Falk Schollert’s 72.71 stroke average, three rounds in the 60s, and 13 rounds at even or under par are all the second-best marks on the team this season.

After leading the APSU Govs with an even-par 213 at the Big Blue Intercollegiate, Logan Spurrier is next in line for head coach Robbie Wilson. Spurrier has a 73.88 stroke average in 16 rounds played this season, he has also counted 11 counting scores in the 13 rounds he has played while in Austin Peay State University’s lineup.

With a 74.24 stroke average this season, Adam Van Raden is next off the tee for the Governors. Van Raden’s three rounds in the 60s are tied for the second-best mark on the team and his seven rounds at even or under par are third-best by a Gov. In 25 rounds played this season, Van Raden’s 23 counting scores are the third-most on the team.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University is Daniel Love and his 74.58 stroke average. In the 15 rounds he has played while in the lineup for the Governors, Love has recorded a dozen counting scores; he has also shot two rounds in the 60s and six rounds at even or under par this season.

Finally, Payne Elkins will serve as an alternate for the APSU Govs at the ASUN Championship. Elkins is allowed to be subbed into any spot in Austin Peay State University’s lineup at the conclusion of the first or second round. Elkins has a 77.15 stroke average this season and has carded two rounds at even or under par including a career-best 68 in the third round of the Big Blue Intercollegiate to close the regular season.

The ASUN Championship begins Tuesday morning, Austin Peay State University begins teeing off on No. 10 at 8:50am with a new group going off every ten minutes. The Governors are paired with Bellarmine and Central Arkansas for the first day of the tournament.

GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event. For news and updates from the ASUN Men’s Golf Championship, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.