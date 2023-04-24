Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for April 24th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 24th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County

Smokie is an adult male German Shepherd/Hound mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new family! Come for a meet and greet with this handsome guy and fall in love with your new best friend! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Thackary is a young male ginger kitten. He is litter trained, fully vetted and will be neutered before he goes home. Come check him out! Thackary will make someone a wonderful family addition.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Stubbs is an adult male Domestic short hair. He is litter trained, fully vetted, neutered, good with calm dogs and is great with children but needs to be the only cat. Sadly this handsome guy is an official member of the Lonely Hearts Club. This very sweet boy really wants his own family who will enjoy his “talking” and will shower him with lots of love and affection. Stubbs will be a great addition to any family.

He can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Nix is a sweet one-year-old Domestic shorthair girl with a stunning black coat!! She is fully vaccinated, litter trained, neg.on FELV/FIV, spayed, and on flea and tick prevention. Nix is a little shy at first but does enjoy being admired and loved on and hanging with her people. Nix will make a great companion! This darling girl deserves her own family.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is still looking for his forever family. This great guy is about a year and a half, fully vetted, neutered and a gentleman indoors. He can be with other dogs but is a bit selective as his energy levels are a bit much for some dogs so while he might prefer to be the only dog so he can get all the attention he could do well with a fur sibling that can match his energy!

A meet and greet is recommended if another dog is in the home. He does need a cat free home and is good with children. Drako has been working hard on his basic commands and absolutely loves his people! His tail wags non stop and he is just a very happy guy! Take him for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend.

If you think he will be a great addition please come for a meet and greet through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Loki is just under 2 years old and is a male German Shepherd. This handsome guy is neutered, fully vetted and he is microchipped. Loki loves to run and play, including long walks and runs with his person. He knows basic commands and is a quick learner. He is a loyal, loving boy who suffers with some separation anxiety and needs to be crated ( safe space) when left alone.

He would thrive in a home that is willing to give him time and patience to help him settle and MUST be willing to exercise him. He must have a 6 foot privacy fence due to his ability to jump a 4 foot fence. He does well with most dogs ( introductions needed) and children but is just excited with them and his size might be a bit much for some toddlers, and unsure about cats. He would love a large yard, lots of fun toys and going on lots of adventures with you. Lots of exercise will help this boy become his best self.

Loki can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sally is an adult female Border Collie mix. She is a medium sized girl and is friendly, loyal, gentle, playful, quiet and smart. Sally is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, HW neg, house trained and doesn’t need to be crated! She is good with children and other dogs. She is very affectionate and absolutely loves her humans. Sally had some fur issues but the rescue will continue her vet care pertaining to these particular issues until the vet releases her from care. Her fur is growing beautifully now!

Come for a meet and greet. For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Chili is approximately a six-month-old Male pocket pit. He is fully vetted, crate and house trained and neutered. He is a great little guy who would love a large yard and toys and people to give him unlimited belly rubs! He will make a wonderful addition to your family!

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Didi Pickles is a very calm, sweet girl. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained and affectionate. She will follow her human everywhere! She is not a fan of being picked up and carried but enjoys being by your side and being petted and loved on. She does well with very calm, cat savvy dogs and is curious about other cats. She enjoys being by the window watching birds and just relaxing in the sunshine. Didi is looking for her new forever home.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Chance is a young male German Shepherd/ Black Lab mix. He had a little bit of a rough start but has just blossomed under the care of the great folks at the rescue. He absolutely adores his foster Lab sibling and they play all the time. He is just so submissive and very gentle and loving.

Chance is fully vetted, neutered, housetrained and gets along well with children, dogs and cats. He is just a big happy baby and isn’t aware of his size so he’d need to be watched around toddlers just due to his energy. He is so smart and watches his people and is quick to learn. This boy is a GEM!!! He will make the perfect outdoor adventure buddy and would love a fur sibling too!

If you think Chance will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue. For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Truffle is a super sweet 4-and-a-half-month-old female Bloodhound mix. She is fully vetted and at her last appointment was 35 pounds. She will be a bigger girl. Truffles is set up to be spayed and is on Heartworm and flea and tick prevention. She has done very well with other dogs and children!

She is available for adoption along with her very handsome brother Macaron. She is crate trained, house trained and done well with children. Truffles adoption fee comes with a free training evaluation at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/truffles or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org