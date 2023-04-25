Adren Johnson is Wanted by the Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Adren Johnson (Black male), of Memphis TN, who has warrants for theft and burglary.

On April 1st and 2nd, Mr. Johnson is seen on video surveillance cameras stealing checks, cash, and money orders from several different realty companies in Clarksville. He can be seen getting out of a 2015 silver Chevrolet Camaro (BJQ-2412 TN).

Adren Johnson has warrants for his arrest in Cleveland Tennessee for committing the same type of crimes. Detectives believe that he is in the Memphis area but are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

This is still an ongoing investigation and more charges are expected.

If anyone sees or has information regarding Adren Johnson, they are asked to call 911 immediately or asked to please contact Detective Heath at 931.648.0656, ext. 5223 or Detective Henry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5343.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.