APSU Baseball gets 12-11 win over Western Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team scored eight runs with two outs, including the game-winning run on center fielder Garrett Martin’s walk-off double to edge past Western Kentucky, 12-11, Tuesday night on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay State University (22-20) saw a 10-7 lead erased as Western Kentucky scored two runs in the seventh and eighth innings to tie the game 11-11. The Hilltoppers threatened in the ninth inning, putting two runners aboard with one out and loading the bases with two outs. However, APSU Govs’ reliever Peyton Jula escaped the jam with a strikeout, keeping the game tied.

The Governors initially had no answer for WKU reliever Mason Burns, who got a flyout and a ground out to start the ninth. Designated hitter Lyle Miller Green singled down the third-base line to extend the inning and advanced to second base on a passed ball.

Martin followed with a high pop fly that the Hilltoppers’ right fielder had a difficult time locating, and it fell to the ground with Martin standing on second base as Miller-Green scored the game-winning run.

Western Kentucky (22-20) will wonder what could have been as they left 17 men on base. The Hilltoppers left the bases loaded in the fifth, eighth, and ninth innings and finished the game batting 1-for-6 with the bases loaded.

The Hilltoppers scored five runs in the first inning, utilizing only one base hit. WKU took advantage of three walks, a hit batsman, and an inning-extending error, with catcher Ricardo Leonett driving in three runs with a double.

Austin Peay State University responded with four runs in the first – all with two outs. A walk and a hit batsman with two outs preceded second baseman Jaden Brown, who belted a three-run home run to left-center field. A WKU error later in the inning allowed the fourth run to score, getting APSU within a run, 5-4.

Each team would score in the second inning before Austin Peay State University reliever Dan Merrill put up the game’s first scoreless inning in the third inning. APSU responded to the shutdown frame by scoring five runs in the bottom of the inning.

Right fielder John Bay walked, and third baseman Ambren Voitik doubled to put runners in scoring position with no outs. First baseman Conner Gore and catcher Jacob Curtis brought in both runners with back-to-back ground outs, tying the game.

With two outs, Austin Peay State University continued to push, with left fielder Clayton Gray, Miller-Green, and Martin each getting on base. Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar then drove a double down the left field line to clear the bases, giving APSU its 10-7 lead.

Jula (4-2) picked up the win after working around two walks and a hit batsman in a scoreless ninth. Austin Peay used nine pitchers in the game, with the eight relievers combining to scatter four runs over the final eight innings. Merrill, the first man out of the bullpen, went 3.2 innings without allowing a run, three hits, and striking out three batters.

Miller-Green led the APSU Govs with a 4-for-6 effort. Gazdar had four RBI on a 1-for-3 effort, and Brown had three RBI in his 1-for-4 outing. Voitik was 3-for-5 with one of APSU’s five doubles.

Burns (4-2) lost after allowing one earned run on two hits in the ninth. WKU used six pitchers in the outing. Leonett led the Hilltoppers’ offense with his 3-for-4, three RBI performance.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team continues its four-game homestand when it hosts ASUN Conference co-leader Florida Gulf Coast in a three-game series set to begin with a Friday 6:00pm game on Maynard Field at Hand Park.