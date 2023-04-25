Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf currently in Seventh at ASUN Championship

Mobile, AL – Playing in its first ASUN Conference Men’s Golf Championship, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot an 18-under 558 in the first two rounds of the tournament, Monday, led by Logan Spurrier who shot a 10-under 134 – tied for the fourth-best 36-hole score in program history – on the Crossings Course at Magnolia Grove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

Austin Peay State University finished the first two rounds of the tournament tied with Kennesaw State for seventh place after posting the eight-best 36-hole team score in program history.

The Governors are three shots behind sixth-place Stetson and four shots behind fifth-place Florida Gulf Coast with one round left to play. Liberty leads the tournament with a 36-hole score of 536, the Flames are eight shots ahead of North Florida and Jacksonville State, who are tied for second place.

Spurrier, who carded 14 birdies – tied for second-most in the field – to just four bogies in the first two rounds, is tied for sixth place and is just four shots off the lead held by Jacksonville State’s Erik Jansson. Spurrier shot a career-best five-under 67 in both rounds with eight birdies in his first round and six in his second time around the par-72, 7,212-yard track.

After shooting a one-under 71 in the first round, Adam Van Raden carded a three-under 69 in the second round to pick up 13 spots on the leaderboard and finish the day tied for 23rd place with a score of 140. Van Raden is tied for second in the tournament in par-five scoring at seven-under par.

Next for the APSU Govs is Jakob Falk Schollert, who shot a three-under 69 in the opening round before carding an even-par 72 in the second round to finish the day tied for 29th place with a score of 141. Falk Schollert recorded five birdies and just two bogies in his first round before posting three birdies and an eagle in the second round.

After opening with an even-par 72, Daniel Love posted a one-over 73 in the second round and finished the day tied for 52nd place with a score of 145. Love recorded just four bogies in 36 holes played and his 29 pars are tied for the tournament lead.

Finally, Reece Britt opened with a two-under 70 before posting a three-over 75 in the second round to finish tied for 52nd with a score of 145. Britt opened the tournament with four birdies in his first seven holes and finished the day with six total birdies in 36 holes played.

Austin Peay State University begins teeing off the final round of the ASUN Championship on No. 1 at 8:00am, Tuesday, with a new group going off every 10 minutes. The Governors are paired with Kennesaw State and Lipscomb for the final round of the tournament.

GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news and updates from the ASUN Men’s Golf Championship, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.