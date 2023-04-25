Austin Peay State University’s ROTC Ranger Challenge Team to represent APSU at prestigious Sandhurst competition

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) ROTC Ranger Challenge team has left campus to represent the Govs at the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition, hosted April 28th-29th at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.

Sandhurst was established in 1967 and has become the world’s premier international military academy skills competition. Austin Peay State University previously qualified in 2019 and 2021, finishing 29th among 44 teams at both events.

This year’s competition will feature teams from West Point, Army ROTC units across the U.S., all military service academies, and 14 international teams. Participants will fight through two days of obstacles while lugging rucks weighing at least 35 pounds for approximately 30 miles.

The overall winning team is chosen based on their performance at each obstacle, as well as how quickly they complete them. Cadets will also compete for the Sandhurst ROTC Cup, which is presented to the highest-scoring ROTC team.

