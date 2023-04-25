City of Clarksville announces mobile data assessments of streets completed

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville recently launched a sophisticated data collection project to inventory the conditions of all streets that it oversees.

Roadway Asset Services, LLC (RAS) from Austin, Texas, was retained to do the work. RAS is a nationwide firm that provides professional asset management and mobile data collection services to local and state government agencies.

RAS operates a fleet of data collection vehicles equipped with precision instrumentation and data collection equipment that helps state and local transportation agencies inventory and manage transportation infrastructure, facilities, and assets.

Specifically, these vans have digital cameras that will collect imagery on all pavement and above-ground, transportation-related assets located within the City rights-of-way.

This imagery will be used to assess the pavement conditions at a known point in time and update the City’s pavement management program.

The City of Clarksville maintains databases of City assets in the right-of-way, including road signs, street lights, sidewalks, drainage, and pavement.

Pavement condition reports were previously rated manually by walking all 672 miles of Clarksville streets over a three-year period.

RAS is able to rapidly collect data which saves the City money and protects workers from having to be out in busy roadways. RAS was able to collect the data over a three-week time period.

They will process all of the collected information and deliver a final product to the Clarksville Street Department.

The Clarksville Street Department will then use the information to assess City assets’ conditions and implement any needed repairs, replacements or enhancements.