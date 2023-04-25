Montgomery County Trustee’s Office relocates Temporarily for Remodeling Project

Montgomery County, TN – Effective today, the Montgomery County Trustee’s Office is moving into a temporary location on the Crossland Avenue side of Veterans Plaza, where the Tennessee Department of Human Services was formerly housed.

The temporary address is 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 301.

Services provided by the Trustee’s Office will not be affected during the move. The relocation is due to flooring removal and installation, which may take two to three months based on suppliers and materials.

“We will not skip a beat in serving our residents during this time and are grateful for this project. The floors have been in place since Veterans Plaza was remodeled in the 1990s and need replacement,” said Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins.

For immediate or online services, you can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/trustee.