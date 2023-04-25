Nashville Sounds take down Omaha Storm Chasers 8-3 at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (11-10) utilized some big innings from their bats in an 8-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (8-12) on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Keston Hiura’s four RBI and Tyrone Taylor’s excellent rehab debut powered the offense as lefty Robert Gasser had a strong night on the mound.

The Sounds wasted no time getting on the board in the first inning. After Eddy Alvarez’ leadoff walk, rehabbing outfielder Taylor mashed a ball off the wall in deep right-center and motored around the bases for an RBI triple. Hiura doubled to left to score him, then Abraham Toro knocked him in with a sac fly, securing a three-run frame for Nashville.

Gasser (W, 1-0) rolled through the first few innings, striking out seven of nine hitters from the second to the fourth inning. But Omaha broke through and tied the game at three apiece in the top of the fifth before a heads-up play from Tyler Naquin in left field ended the frame.

But the score did not remain knotted for long. Taylor lined a single to right, scoring Naquin. Then Alvarez scored on Hiura’s sacrifice fly to shallow left field, giving Nashville some insurance.

Skye Bolt must have not felt terribly comfortable with a two-run lead, because he pushed it to three with a 413-foot bomb down the right-field line in the sixth inning. Hiura made it 8-3 with a two-run jack in the seventh.

Gasser tossed 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits, one walk, and eight strikeouts. Lucas Erceg (1.0 IP, K), Robert Stock (2.0 IP, H, 2 BB, K), and Ethan Small (1.0 IP, 2 K) finished off the game with four scoreless innings of relief.

Hiura went 2-for-3 with two runs, a double, a home run and 4 RBI. Taylor went 2-for-4 with a run, triple and 2 RBI. Naquin (3-for-4, R, 2 SB) and Alvarez (2-for-4, 3 R, 2B, SB) also knocked multiple hits, while Toro (1-for-3, SB) and Bolt (1-for-4, HR) also knocked in runs.

Right-hander Caleb Boushley (1-0, 0.90) faces off against Omaha’s Max Castillo (0-3, 7.24) tomorrow night. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Keston Hiura knocked his ninth home run of the season, tying him for second in the International League in four-baggers.

Robert Gasser’s eight strikeouts is a team season-high, passing Gasser’s mark of seven punchouts on April 12 vs. Norfolk.

In his brief Nashville Sounds career (12 games), Tyrone Taylor is hitting .475 (19-for-40) with 4 doubles, a triple, 3 homers, and 12 RBI.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.